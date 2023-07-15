 Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final Updates: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title
Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final Updates: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
15 July 2023 08:03 PM IST

Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title

Jabeur had broken Vondrousova's serve at 2-1 but then the latter fought back to level the equation at 4-4.

Vondrousova and Jabeur are tied at 3-3 in the second set

Vondrousova takes the opening set 6-4 after stunning comeback against Jabeur

Vondrousova fights back and holds serve to win her first game. Jabeur leads 2-1

Ons Jabeur has taken a 2-0 lead against Marketa Vondrousova in the first set

