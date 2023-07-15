Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final Updates: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title

15 July 2023 08:03 PM IST
Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title
Jabeur had broken Vondrousova's serve at 2-1 but then the latter fought back to level the equation at 4-4.
Vondrousova and Jabeur are tied at 3-3 in the second set
Vondrousova takes the opening set 6-4 after stunning comeback against Jabeur
Vondrousova fights back and holds serve to win her first game. Jabeur leads 2-1
Ons Jabeur has taken a 2-0 lead against Marketa Vondrousova in the first set
