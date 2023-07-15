Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final Updates: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title

Sharing the moment with those closest to you 🥰️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4lQAsxay2I — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

Marketa's magical moment 🏆



Marketa Vondrousova becomes the third Czech woman to win the ladies' singles title, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AAHThI1ZYn — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title

Jabeur had broken Vondrousova's serve at 2-1 but then the latter fought back to level the equation at 4-4.

Vondrousova and Jabeur are tied at 3-3 in the second set

Vondrousova takes the opening set 6-4 after stunning comeback against Jabeur

Vondrousova fights back and holds serve to win her first game. Jabeur leads 2-1

Ons Jabeur has taken a 2-0 lead against Marketa Vondrousova in the first set