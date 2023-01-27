e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas through to first AO final after sizzling semi-final match

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas through to first AO final after sizzling semi-final match

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov here on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov here on Friday. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semifinal victory, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.

Read Also
Sania Mirza loses Australian Open Final in farewell Grand Slam match, a look at her career in pics
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Sania Mirza shares jubilation on reaching the Australian Open final with son Izhaan
article-image

Aiming for Slam glory and number 1

The third seed Greek awaits nine-time champion Novak Djokovic or unseeded American Tommy Paul in Sunday's title match. If he faces the Serbian across the net, the pair will contest a straight shootout for World No. 1 in a rematch of the 2021 Roland Garros final, won by Djokovic in five sets.

"These are the moments I've been working hard for. To be able to play finals like this, but finals that have bigger meaning than just a final," Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview.

"It's a Grand Slam final, I'm fighting for the No. 1 spot. It's a childhood dream to be capturing the No. 1 spot one day. I'm close. I'm happy that this opportunity comes here in Australia and not somewhere else because this is a place of significance."

Khachanov shows calmness in clutch moments

What looked on course to be his fifth straight-sets win of the fortnight was complicated by a late Khachanov surge.

The first-time Melbourne semifinalist denied Tsitsipas' attempt to serve out the match at 5-4 in the third set, and in the tie-break he saved two match points with fearless forehand winners, sparking a run of four points to steal the set.

Read Also
Axar Patel Marriage: Cricketer ties knot with dietician Meha Patel, check wedding album
article-image

Greek supremacy in final set

But as he did after failing to serve out the opening set, the Greek responded, seeing home a 3-0 lead in the final set to advance.

Tsitsipas overcame adversity in the first set, in which he twice led by a break only for Khachanov to immediately level on both occasions.

Despite being called for multiple time violations and a foot fault as the set built toward a tie-break, Tsitsipas regrouped and was the steadier player at the crucial moments, taking control of the match with a one-sided finish to the set.

Late in set two, Tsitsipas used the point of the match to bring up 15/40 in the ninth game, retrieving three consecutive Khachanov overheads before claiming a 22-ball rally with a forehand winner. He went on to seal the break and serve out the set to love.

Tsitsipas did his damage early in set three, breaking in its third game, but he could not extend his lead despite forcing a deuce in his next two return games. That came back to haunt him as Khachanov extended the match, but the Greek made no mistake in the fourth set, clinching victory on his fourth match point.

The third seed faced just one break point in the final three sets -- the crucial moment when Khachanov broke from 30/15 as Tsitsipas tightened in his effort to serve out the match.

Khachanov was bidding to reach his first Grand Slam final in what was his 24th Grand Slam appearance. The 26-year-old reached the semifinals at consecutive majors after advancing to that stage of the Slam for the first time at the 2022 US Open.

Read Also
'A trailblazer for women in sport': Fans heap praise after Sania Mirza's heartbreaking loss in...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sarfaraz Khan Absence: BCCI selector finally opens up on the topic, highlights balance and...

Sarfaraz Khan Absence: BCCI selector finally opens up on the topic, highlights balance and...

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas through to first AO final after sizzling semi-final match

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas through to first AO final after sizzling semi-final match

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup IND vs NZ: India need108 runs to beat New Zealand & qualify for the...

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup IND vs NZ: India need108 runs to beat New Zealand & qualify for the...

Sania Mirza loses Australian Open Final in farewell Grand Slam match, a look at her career in pics

Sania Mirza loses Australian Open Final in farewell Grand Slam match, a look at her career in pics

WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Sania Mirza unable to hold back tears as she ends her Grand Slam career

WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Sania Mirza unable to hold back tears as she ends her Grand Slam career