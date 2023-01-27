Sania Mirza loses Australian Open Final in farewell Grand Slam match, a look at her career in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 27, 2023
Entered her debut Grand Slam in the 2005 Australian Open. She defeated Cindy Watson and Petra Mandula in the first and second rounds, to reach the third round where she was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Serena Williams.
Mirza picked up her first Australian Open Grand Slam title. Partnering with Mahesh Bhupathi, she beat Nathalie Dechy and Andy Ram in the final.
Sania Mirza won 2012 French Open mixed doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi and 2015 Wimbledon doubles title with Martina Hingis.
Sania Mirza has two doubles titles in Australia Open - 2009 mixed doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi and 2016 women's doubles with Martina Hingis
Mirza spent 91 weeks as the world No. 1 in doubles. In 2015 she and Martina Hingis were the Doubles Team of the Year, going on to earn a 44-match winning streak, one of the longest in history
Mirza also won the year end WTA Tour finals two times in 2015 and 2016
Sania Mirza got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2010
She gave birth to their first child Izhaan in 2018. Sania returned to tennis in 2020 after a maternity break and played in Tokyo Olympics with Ankita Raina