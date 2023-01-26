Watch: Sania Mirza shares jubilation on reaching the Australian Open final with son Izhaan

Joshua George

The unseeded pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna upset third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semifinal of Australian Open Mixed Doubles on Wednesday. Playing the last Grand Slam of her career at Melbourne which was also her first Slam in 2005, Sania has a chance to finish her career on a high.

The duo hugged in jubilation after the win. Sania a household name in India celebrated the win with her four-year-old son Izhaan who joined his mother on court following her victory. Izhaan ran into his mothers hands as the Mirza carried him, hugged and shared kiss. Her partner Rohan Bopanna was also seen celebrating with his daughter.

The Indian duo raced to a commanding lead in the super tie breaker after splitting the first two sets. Mirza found the perfect backhand winner to put the Indian.

After splitting a set each, the Indians raced to a commanding lead in the Super Tie-breaker. Sania found a stunning backhand winner to earn three match points and sealed the contest with a drive volley that Krawczyk could not return.

The Indian duo will take on the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final on Saturday.

