Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic sets up semi-final vs Tommy Paul, Victoria Azarenka also through

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka have made it to the men's and women's singles semifinals along with four other superstars.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP
Nine-times champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday cruised his way into the Australian Open 2023 after defeating No.5 seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The world No. 1 Djokovic won 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a semi-final meeting with Tommy Paul, who defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in an all-American clash in the men's singles quarterfinal.

Paul is first player from the US to reach the Australian Open men's semi-final since Andy Roddick in 2009.

article-image

The second match in the men's singles last-four will see Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas downed Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4 to enter the semis for the fourth time at the season-opening Grand Slam while Khachanov advanced after his opponent Sebastian Korda retired hurt.

Womens SF Lineup

The women's singles competition on Wednesday saw Magda Linette caused an upset to secure a 6-3, 7-5 win over former world no.1 Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.

Poland's Linette will face No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated past Donna Vekic.

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus also reached the semis after beating America's Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 and will next face Elena Rybakina, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4.

