Axar Patel Marriage: Cricketer ties knot with dietician Meha Patel, check wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 27, 2023
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with girlfriend Meha Patel
The southpaw got married to his dietician fiance in Vadodara, Gujarat
From the cricket fraternity, Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat was in the attendance with his wife.
Mohammed Kaif attended the wedding rituals of Kaif
Axar proposed to Meha in 2022
The couple captured beautiful pictures against the backdrop of the setting sun
The 29 year old was seen dancing and enjoying himself at his baraat
Axar performed a dance after the wedding rituals
Axar is due to return to the Indian side for the high octane Border Gasvaskar trophy next month