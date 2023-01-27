Axar Patel Marriage: Cricketer ties knot with dietician Meha Patel, check wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 27, 2023

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with girlfriend Meha Patel

The southpaw got married to his dietician fiance in Vadodara, Gujarat

From the cricket fraternity, Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat was in the attendance with his wife.

Mohammed Kaif attended the wedding rituals of Kaif

Axar proposed to Meha in 2022

The couple captured beautiful pictures against the backdrop of the setting sun

The 29 year old was seen dancing and enjoying himself at his baraat

Axar performed a dance after the wedding rituals

Axar is due to return to the Indian side for the high octane Border Gasvaskar trophy next month