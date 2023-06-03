Australia opener David Warner to retire from Tests after 2024 home series against Pakistan

David Warner scored a triple-hundred | cricket.com.au

Australia opener David Warner on Saturday announced his retirement from Test cricket, saying that the home series against Pakistan next year will be his final for the national team.

Warner will be playing his final Test for Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January, 2024.

The 36-year-old is currently in London preparing for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against India. The Test match will be played at The Oval from June 7.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."

David Warner's stellar Test career

Warner has played 103 Tests since making his debut in 2011 and went on to amass 8158 runs at an average of 45.57 with 25 hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

"I want to play that 2024 World Cup. It is something that is on the back of my mind. We've got a lot of cricket before that, and then I think it stops from February," said Warner.

"So for me, then I'll have to play IPL some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play in June.

"There will be a bit of cricket around to play. Who knows I might go back and play a Shield game for New South Wales."