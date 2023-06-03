'It just sells papers and clickbait': David Warner not interested in any pre-Ashes banter

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opening batter David Warner has conceded that he refused to indulge in any pre-Ashes banter, especially because it interests the audience. Instead, the left-handed batter suggested that he wishes to showcase his skills on the field when the 2023 Ashes series beckons at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16th.

England seamer Stuart Broad fired the first shot, declaring he is ready to renew his rivalry with Warner. The right-arm seamer dismissed the southpaw seven times in the 2019 Ashes series and did so by going round the wicket on most occasions.

Warner opined that there is absence of banter in the field today and that more weight is given the quality of cricket played by the two sides.

"It just sells papers and clickbait, so I won’t be getting involved in any of that stuff. I will leave it to themselves. Today there is no real banter in the field. Today there is no real banter in the field. It is just about playing quality cricket and trying to get the upper edge on each other. It is a lot more connected these days than before which I think is great for the game," the 36-year-old said, as quoted by the ICC.

Usman Khawaja expecting big runs from David Warner in England:

Warner's opening partner Usman Khawaja observed that the left-hander is batting well and has did so after a long time. He added:

"I have seen him bat in the last couple of days and, I don’t want to jinx him, but he is looking good. This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn’t always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it. He always plays his best when his back is against the wall too. You never write off a great player, so I am expecting runs."

Warner played two Tests during the India tour earlier this year and failed to make any telling contributions before returning home due to injuries.