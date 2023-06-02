From Virat Kohli vs Nathan Lyon to Steve Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja: Player battles to watch out for in WTC final 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Nathan Lyon has dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara 13 times in 33 Test innings. However, Lyon still averages 43.84 against the Indian stalwart.
(Credits: Twitter)
Nathan Lyon has got Virat Kohli 7 times in 31 Test innings. However, the off-spinner also averages 73 against Kohli
Nathan Lyon has got Ajinkya Rahane's number 10 times in 30 Test innings, averaging 33.80.
Captain vs captain: In 8 Test innings, Pat Cummins has removed Rohit Sharma 3 times, averaging a decent 36.33.
In 10 Test innings, Cummins has got Kohli 5 times. The Australian captain also averages a stunning 16.4 against the star batter.
Pat Cummins has also got Cheteshwar Pujara's number, dismissing him 7 times in 17 Test innings at 24.57 apiece.
Ravichandran Ashwin has got Steve Smith 8 times in 25 Test innings. However, Smith also averages 54.25 against the ace off-spinner.
Steve Smith has lost his wicket 7 times in 17 Test innings to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who averages 33.14 against the seasoned batter.
Ravichandran Ashwin has been David Warner's nemesis, getting the opener 11 times in 20 Test innings. The off-spinner averages 17.63.
In 8 innings, Ravichandran Ashwin has got Usman Khawaja 4 times at 24.75 apiece.
