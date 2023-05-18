WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's incredible diving catch dismisses David Warner in PBKS vs SRH clash

Delhi Capitals showcased an impressive batting performance against the Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 game held in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The top-order batter, Rilee Rossouw, smashed his maiden IPL fifty as the Delhi Capitals finally came to life to post 213 for two against Punjab Kings, who were already out of the playoff race. The team got off to a flying start with Prithvi Shaw smashing a 54 on his comeback after nearly a month. Shaw, who made his last appearance in this season's IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20, returned to form and posted a 35-ball 50, his first in 13 IPL innings.

Openers finally shine for DC

Shaw, along with his skipper David Warner, gave their best start of the season, with the duo putting together a 94-run opening stand, their highest this season before Rossouw took charge of the proceedings with his maiden IPL fifty that came off 25 balls. Rossouw took charge when he sent his South African teammate into the orbit with a six over long-off. He followed it up with a boundary and then a sublime pick-up six over deep square leg.

The Delhi Capitals accelerated from a sedate six for no loss in two overs to 61 without losing a wicket in the powerplay with Warner and Shaw putting up their highest opening partnership this season after Punjab Kings opted to bowl. This was the second instance when DC did not lose a wicket inside the powerplay this season.

Holding on to dear life

Warner departed when Dhawan caught him brilliantly off Sam Curran, with the Aussie having copped body blows from Rabada en route his 38-ball knock (7x4, 1x6). Against a slower ball, Warner top-edged as Dhawan came running from covers and dived to take a stunning catch.

Rossouw heroics script playoff denting win

From then on, Rossouw continued his assault on the Punjab Kings' bowlers. Rabada went on to concede 36 from his three overs, while Sam Curran took 2/36. DC got going when Warner whacked Curran for back-to-back boundaries before taking on Rabada. Shaw pulled Rabada for a boundary before Warner took on the South African pacer with two sixes in three balls in a 17-run over. They cruised to 50 inside five overs as Warner and Shaw took on the Punjab bowlers.

Punjab Kings had a tough day, with nothing going in their favour on Wednesday. Rahul Chahar dropped a sitter to give Warner a reprieve on 39, but by then DC was already on course for a 200-plus total. Overall, it was a brilliant performance by the Delhi Capitals, with the team showcasing their batting prowess to post a formidable total.