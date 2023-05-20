 DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Warner swings his bat like a sword as Jadeja threatens to run him out in funny incident (WATCH)
DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Warner swings his bat like a sword as Jadeja threatens to run him out in funny incident (WATCH)

DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a funny incident during Delhi Capitals' run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
A funny incident took place in the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when Ravindra Jadeja got a taste of his own medicine from David Warner.

The fifth over of Delhi's run chase saw Warner take a quick single. Moeen Ali at mid-off picked up the ball and had a shy at the stumps but Warner made his ground after diving full length to get to safety.

The ball missed the stumps and went towards Ajinkya Rahane, who was backing up behind the stumps. Warner quickly got up after the dive and stood outside the crease, as if he was about to take off for another run.

Rahane threw the ball at the stumps but missed and it went towards Ravindra Jadeja, who was backing up. Warner once again stood outside his crease as if to challenge Jadeja to have a shy at the stumps.

But Jadeja didn't fall for it and only threatened to throw and that is when Warner started to swing his bat like a sword, a celebration which the CSK all-rounder has made famous in world cricket.

Both Warner and Jadeja had a good laugh and carried on with the proceedings after that. The video of the hilarious incident was posted on the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2023 twitter handle moments later.

DC are chasing a mammoth 224 for victory after CSK reached 223 for 3 in 20 overs thanks to the outstanding opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

Conway top-scored with 87 off 52 balls while Gaikwad made 79 off 50. The openers added 141 for the first wicket before the CSK middle-order took charge in the final overs and helped the team cross the 200-run mark.

