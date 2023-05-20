DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and will bat first

20 May 2023 03:07 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
David Warner: It's about consistency, we haven't settled in home conditions, but today is another chance. The match-ups work - Lalit Yadav comes in, we will have to start afresh here after that convincing win in Dharamsala
MS Dhoni - We will bat. We've been trying to win games right from the first game. We're playing the same XI, it's a balanced eleven and we don't need to make many changes. Day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progesses, that's the reason we wanted to bat first. In a tournament like this, we'll have good and bad games, need to take the learnings from very game and that's wnat I want the youngsters to learn
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first.
