'Crowd will wait for me to get out': Ravindra Jadeja on batting ahead of MS Dhoni at CSK

On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings delivered an impressive performance against the Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium, taking them one step closer to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in the win, displaying remarkable skills with both bat and ball, which earned him the player of the match award. Jadeja scored 21 runs in 16 balls and also picked up a solitary wicket as CSK defeated DC by 27 runs.

Jadeja on batting ahead of Dhoni

Since his return from injury, Jadeja has been in excellent form with the bat. The all-rounder finally broke his silence on batting ahead of MS Dhoni, the crowd favourite who has been playing the role of a finisher by coming out to bat in the final stages of matches.

When asked if he wants to bat higher, Jadeja simply replied that he enjoys coming out to bat at number 7 as he gets to hear the crowd chanting MS Dhoni name. He added that if he were to bat higher, people might start hoping that he gets out early to see their beloved ‘Thala’ doing what he does best.

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” replied Jadeja while speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bowlers rise to the occasion

CSK delivered an outstanding bowling performance against the DC with Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana leading the way. After winning the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni chose to bat first, and his team scored 167/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing early wickets, six CSK batters contributed to the total with scores in the twenties to help their team post a competitive score. In response, the bowlers did their job by restricting Delhi to a total of 140/8. Chahar took two wickets, while Pathirana was once again the standout performer with three scalps.

After the match, Ravindra Jadeja praised the team's bowlers for their clinical performance. He explained that they had adjusted to the conditions at the Chepauk and were able to exploit them against Delhi. Jadeja himself had a good all-round performance, contributing 21 runs with the bat and taking one wicket with the ball.

“As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practise here, we know what’s the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions. Everyone’s doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively,” added the all-rounder.