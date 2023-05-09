Watch: Fans shocked as MS Dhoni's doppelganger emerges at stands during IPL 2023 game between CSK and PBKS

A fan watches the match from the stands. | (Credits: Screengrab)

MS Dhoni's cricketing career is coming to an end, but his popularity among fans is growing by the day. The former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, however he has continued to play in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the marquee T20 tournament, continues to charm with his fast glove work behind the stumps, power-hitting when batting, and master plan while captaincy.

While recordings of Dhoni's excellence on and off the pitch continue to circulate, a new clip is becoming viral on social media that does not feature the CSK captain. What takes the spotlight in the video is an elderly man who is stunningly Dhoni's lookalike at that age.

An Instagram user captioned the video, "Brooooo Dhoni from 2040 is watching this match."

Speculations continue over MS Dhoni's IPL future:

With fans speculating about the CSK captain's future after the 2023 edition, his former teammate Suresh Raina said, as quoted by India Today:

"Wo to keh rahe hain main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year). I think he will play the way Danny Morrison asked him at the toss and he (Dhoni) said you are deciding it for me. I think he is looking good and batting really well. I think it's for IPL or Indian cricket, he should continue playing. The Dhoni ki pathshala after every match is very important. A lot of players are learning from him and retirement is his call."

The 41-year-old keeper-batter is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL, winning four titles for CSK.