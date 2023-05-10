CSK captain MS Dhoni presents personalized jerseys to Elephant Whisperers Bomman and Bellie

MS Dhoni with Bomman and Bellie. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stole the hearts of thousands of his fans once again when he gave his CSK jersey to real-life heroes Bomman and Bellie, the elephant protectors, made famous by the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers.

The former Indian captain went on to present personalized CSK jerseys to the pair and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves in a special event following a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Gonsalves' film, 'Elephant Whisperers,' earned an Oscar for depicting the effort and sacrifice of a couple and describing Indian culture through the art of filmmaking.

In an official release, the CSK management stated that team owner Rupa Gurunath, together with Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan, will present over mementos. The franchise will also offer a cheque to the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation for elephant welfare.

"We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage. Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses," said KS Viswanathan.

Chennai Super Kings to lock horns against Delhi Capitals:

As far as CSK's on-field action goes, the four-time champions will face a resurgent Delhi Capitals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Although the Capitals had a forgettable start to the season, they have won their last four out of five matches.

CSK, on the other hand, are on the second spot with six victories from ten completed matches. A win against David Warner and co. will further boost their chances of reaching the semi-final.