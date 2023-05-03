 FICCI Frames 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana kickstarts event, talks about Oscar winning film The Elephant Whisperers
FICCI Frames 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana kickstarts event, talks about Oscar winning film The Elephant Whisperers

The actor spoke at the inaugural event of FICCI Frames 2023, on May 3 its opening day

CJ DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Ayushmann Khurrana while addressing the audience at FICCI Frames 2023 | Pic: PTI

Ayushmann Khurrana spoke at the inaugural event of FICCI Frames 2023, on May 3 its opening day.

Ayushmann expressed his surprise at the idea that a relationship between a human and an animal, as seen in the Oscar-winning movie The Elephant Whisperers, could bring an Academy Award to India.

Ayushmann Khurrana (l) at the event

Ayushmann Khurrana (l) at the event

Highlighting the global recognition of the Indian film industry, Ayushmann says, “The more local we go, the more global we reach. Our film industry is at the cusp of global greatness. India is now being looked at as a creative juggernaut and our industry is being welcomed globally.”

