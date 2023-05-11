'Don’t make me run a lot': MS Dhoni's key piece of information to teammates as he defines his role in the team

In the aftermath of Chennai Super Kings' victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni shared an amusing conversation he had with his teammates. In a lighthearted manner, he told his teammates not to make him run a lot while discussing his role in the batting order.

Dhoni defines his role in the team

Dhoni, who walked out to bat as low as No. 8, played a crucial role in CSK's innings. He smashed 20 runs off just nine deliveries, helping his team post a competitive 168-run target. His effort with the bat was significant, as it ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams.

“This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Good score on a not so batting friendly track

Despite the challenging conditions for batting at the venue, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman acknowledged that his team could have performed better with the bat. He expressed his belief that his team could have scored more runs, despite the pitch being less favorable for batting than other venues such as M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“I felt 166–170 was a good score. But as a batting unit, we can do better. The good thing is Moeen (Ali) and Jaddu (Jadeja) got a chance to bat. As we get closer to the last phase of the tournament, it’s important that everybody has a few deliveries under their belt,” added Dhoni.

Warner rues careless shot selection

On the other hand, David Warner, the captain of Delhi team, expressed regret for losing wickets carelessly during their chase to the target, just a few days after an incredible chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total.

“To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn’t rotate strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn’t,” Warner, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck, said after the match.