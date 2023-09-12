Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav Star As India Register Record Win vs Pakistan In 2-Day Super 4 Clash

In a Super Four match of the Asia Cup marred by rain, India achieved its most significant margin of victory ever against its arch-rivals, Pakistan, winning by a staggering 228 runs.

India delivered an imposing performance, amassing a formidable total of 356 for 2. Virat Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and KL Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls) both notched centuries, with Rahul making a stylish comeback to international cricket.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, faced a daunting task during their chase and managed only 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav's sensational bowling spell (5/25) dismantled their batting lineup.

https://x.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1701275660097036598?s=20

Virat Kohli's century in this match marked his 47th in ODIs, leaving him just two centuries shy of Sachin Tendulkar's remarkable record of 49.

Record-Breaking Partnership

Kohli and Rahul formed an unbeaten third-wicket partnership, setting a new record for the highest ODI partnership between India and Pakistan, accumulating a total of 233 runs.

During his innings, Kohli achieved several personal milestones, becoming the fastest batsman to reach 13,000 ODI runs and securing his fourth century at the R Premadasa Stadium, a feat previously achieved only by Hashim Amla.

https://x.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1701221970455797879?s=20

Rahul's Resplendent Comeback

KL Rahul's century was equally crucial for India, as he returned to the team after a lengthy injury layoff. His confident batting and adept wicket-keeping highlighted his full recovery.

Both Kohli and Rahul showcased their class and style at the crease, handling the Pakistani attack with ease, with Naseem Shah being the only bowler to provide any challenge.

Kohli's innings began steadily but quickly shifted into an aggressive gear, as he displayed his trademark dominance over the Pakistani bowlers.

Rahul played strategically, capitalizing on the opportunities presented by Pakistan's bowlers. He efficiently utilized the off-side region for boundaries, accumulating a significant portion of his runs there.

https://x.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1701205841729433621?s=20

Kohli's Spectacular Finish

In the final overs, Kohli unleashed his full potential, striking boundaries and concluding with a powerful six, bringing a spectacular end to his innings.

Defending a substantial total of 357, Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, ensured that Pakistan never had a chance to mount a serious challenge.

https://x.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1701298244524159392?s=20

Kuldeep's Enchanting Spin

Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form in ODIs this year, bewildering the Pakistani middle and lower order with his diverse spin variations.

Due to the substantial lead, the injured Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah did not bat, as Pakistan never posed a serious threat to victory. India secured a resounding win with ease.

