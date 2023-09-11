IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Agha Salman Left With Bloodied Face After Suffering Ugly Injury Off Jadeja's Bowling; Visuals Surface

Pakistan batter Agha Salman escaped a career-threatening injury on Monday during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against India at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

The incident occured in the 21st over when Salman tried to play a sweep shot against off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Salman wasn't wearing a helmet and unfortunately for the right-hander, the ball took the top-edge of the bat and hit him flush on the face under his right eye.

India wicketkeeper KL Rahul and the rest of the close in fielders checked on Salman before the Pakistan team physio and doctor rushed to the field.

He immediately started bleeding and required medical attention on the field but was okay to continue after a brief stoppage in play. The doctor and physio also did a concussion test on the batter and deemed him fit to continue.

Pakistan staring at massive defeat vs India

Pakistan were 83 for 4 in 21 overs at that stage and struggling in their chase of 357 after India posted 356/2 in 50 overs.

Pakistan lost their top-four inside 20 overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Co. ran through the batting lineup with the new ball under lights.

Bumrah got rid of Imam-ul-Haq (9) to start the damage after which Hardik Pandya got the big wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (10) to deliver a body blow to the opposition.

India continued to chip in with the wickets as Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav sent back Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman to leave Pakistan reeling.

