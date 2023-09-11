Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Touched Top Speed Of 31 Kmph While Running Between Wickets vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli produced a knock for the ages against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday and one of the biggest highlights of his innings was his running between the wickets along with KL Rahul.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off 94 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes while Rahul made 111 not out off 106 deliveries as India posted a mammoth 356 for 2 in 50 overs in their Super 4 showdown against the Men in Green.

He also completed 13,000 ODI runs just as he reached his 47th hundred in the format to become the fastest to reach the 13k landmark.

Kohli scored 54 runs in boundaries but the remaining 68 came through his running between the wickets.

And during one of the moments when Kohli was running between the wickets, he touched a mind-boggling top speed of 31 Kmph. This was revealed during one of the packages made by the host broadcaster during a rain break.

Kohli showcased amazing fitness and was ably supported by Rahul during their record 233-run unbroken partnership, which is the highest for Team India against Pakistan for any wicket in ODI cricket.

Wasim Akram hails Virat Kohli's fitness

Kohli's dedication to fitness puts him so far ahead of everyone else in the game and that's something that the entire cricketing fraternity will always respect him for, maybe even more than his god-like batting skills. That's sheer hard work and not just god gifted talent.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram was also in awe of Kohli's fitness and hailed the Delhi batter while commentating during the match.

"Everyone should look up to Virat Kohli on fitness. His running between the wickets is simply impeccable, you can't praise that guy enough," Akram said on air.

