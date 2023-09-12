Asia Cup 2023 Final Scenarios Explained: India & Pakistan Can Meet In Summit Clash On Sept 17, Here's How

The cricketing fraternity often complains about the lack of India vs Pakistan clashes but the Asia Cup 2023 itself, can give us the blockbuster showdown for the third time if the next two results are in their favour.

The two teams met in the group stage when India made 266 after a fightback from Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan but Pakistan couldn't start their chase due to heavy rain in Kandy which forced the match to be abandoned.

India and Pakistan then met again in the Super 4 round in Colombo last week and even that game was affected by rain in the Sri Lankan capital because of which it was played over two days and finally a result was achieved.

India crushed Pakistan by a record margin of 228 runs in a completely ones-sided game at the R Premadasa stadium, thanks to the brilliance of Virat Kohli (122*), KL Rahul (111*) and Kuldeep Yadav (5 for 25).

India and Pakistan can meet again for the third time in the tournament, and that too in the final of the Asia Cup if both teams win their next games.

India vs Pakistan final scenarios explained:

If India beat Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 game on Tuesday and Pakistan defeat the hosts on Thursday (Sept 14) then both will meet again in the summit clash at the same venue in Colombo on Sunday (Sept 14).

Both India and Pakistan need just one more victory to reach the final.

In case of a washout on Thursday, the team with the better net run-rate between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will reach the final. The hosts are ahead of the Men in Green despite both teams having two points each due to their superior NRR.

In case India lose to Sri Lanka

If Rohit Sharma's team is defeated by the Lankans then India will have to win against Bangladesh on Friday (Sept 15) to reach the final. They have the best NRR so far in the Super 4 thanks to their biggest win over Pakistan in ODI history on Monday.

Bangladesh also have an outside chance of reaching the final if Sri Lanka beat India. But they will need a huge win over India and Pakistan will have to lose against the Lankans in that case.

The rain factor

Weather has played a big part in this Asia Cup with several games getting shortened due to the heavy rains in Kandy and Colombo.

Therefore, if the rain washes out the match between India and Sri Lanka then Bangladesh will be knocked out. Pakistan in that case, will have to beat Sri Lanka to face India in the final.

A defeat in this case will see the final played between Sri Lanka and India. If the IND-Sri Lanka match and the SL-PAK contest are both washed out, then India and Sri Lanka will qualify for the final match.

