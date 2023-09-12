Asia Cup 2023: India VS Pakistan Super 4 Clash Clocks Record Number Of Concurrent Users On Hotstar

India beat Pakistan by a whopping 228-run margin. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced some stunning figures from the blockbuster Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan held over Sunday and Monday at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Shah took to his official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that the game had 2.8 crore concurrent users.

In a statement issued on X, Jay Shah announced that the 2.8 crore concurrent users on Hotstar is the highest for any India match. The previous highest was 2.52 concurrent users, which was the 2019 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester, which the former lost.

He wrote on X:

"Today’s #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users #AsiaCup @StarSportsIndia."

Jay Shah's statement on X. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul propel India to their highest ODI total against Pakistan:

While Team India's openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the platform for their massive total of 356-2, it was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul raising the tempo after briefly slowing down. Kohli finished unbeaten at 122, while keeper-batter Rahul was unbeaten at 111 as the pair put on an unbroken stand of 233.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav starred with figures of 8-0-25-5, dismissing Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, and Faheem Ashraf. The 228-run defeat also proved to be Pakistan's biggest defeat against India in one-day international cricket.