Asia Cup 2023: India Top Super 4s Points Table After Massive Win vs Pakistan, Rohit Sharma Becomes Top-Scorer

Team India took a massive stride towards qualifying for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a 228-run win over Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Hence, their net run-rate has received a big boost, thereby lifting them to the top of the points table.

India's net run-rate currently stands at a robust 4.560, followed by Sri Lanka, who have 0.420. Meanwhile, Pakistan's net run rate has plunged into negative at -1.892, with Bangladesh sitting at the bottom and having a net run rate of -0.749.

The Men in Blue delivered a complete performance over Sunday and Monday in the Asia Cup 2023 game against arch-rivals Pakistan. When the high-octane clash moved to the reserve day, India were 147-2 in 24.1 overs. However, they didn't lose even a wicket when play resumed the following day as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul made hay with their unbroken 233-run partnership.

Later, Kuldeep Yadav demolished the Men in Green with outstanding figures of 8-0-25-5. Kohli also earned the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 122 off 94 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma tops the run-scoring list:

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 194 runs in 4 innings at 64.66.

Although he started the series with a typical dismissal off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling, he has struck three consecutive fifties since then against Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, he also joined an elite list of batters to have scored 10000 ODI runs.

