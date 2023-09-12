IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: India Lose All 10 Wickets To Spinners For First Time In ODI History

Sri Lanka made history in the Asia Cup 2023 after they bowled out India for 213 in their Super 4 match at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, the visitors got off to a decent start through Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before young Dunith Wellalage triggered a collapse as India went from 80 for no loss to 91 for 3.

Dunith Wellalage takes maiden five-wicket haul

The 20-year-old kept taking wickets at regular intervals to finish with 5 for 40 from his 10 overs to become the youngest Sri Lankan to take a five-for in ODI cricket.

Charith Asalanka then got rid of the Indian lower order with 4 wickets for 18 runs before Maheesh Theekshana (1/41) dismissed Axar Patel to finish the innings as India got bowled out for 213 in 49.1 overs.

India hit new low in ODI cricket

This is the first instance in ODI cricket when India have lost all 10 of its wickets to spinners. Wellalage, Asalanka and Theekshana are all off-spinners.

India had lost nine wickets to spin against Sri Lanka at the same venue back in 1997.

Overall, this is the 10th time when spinners have bagged all 10 wickets in an ODI. Sri Lanka have achieved this feat once before when their spinners bowled out Zimbabwe in an ODI at the same venue in 2001.

Wellalage picks his favourite wicket

Wellalage, who took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, spoke after the Indian innings and was asked about his favourite scalp of the lot.

"I want to thank my coaches and management especially my spin bowling coach. I tried to bowl my normal variations and not give runs.

"My dream wicket was Kohli's wicket. The surface is uneven and it is not easy but we have a good batting line-up, we will give a good fight," Wellalage said after starring with the ball for the Lankans.

