IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Race For Final Heats Up As In-Form India Face Sri Lanka

12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
It will be interesting to see how Matheesha Pathirana goes against India. The general perception is the Indian batters will be better prepared as they have seen Pathirana in IPL. Known as 'Baby Malinga', Pathirana needs only 2 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
The news on Shreyas Iyer is he will be unavailable for the game against Sri Lanka and is yet to recover fully from the back spasm
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
The equation has now become a lot trickier for Pakistan as face a must-win situation against Sri Lanka on Thursday. A 228-run loss has also been a massive blow to their net run rate
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
As for the weather forecast in Colombo for the critical game, it is likely to be cloudy and probability of precipitation is 60% in the afternoon. The weather is likely to be overcast even in the evening
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
Recapping India's 228-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan, the Men in Blue smashed 356, headlined by centuries by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Kohli's acceleration and his running between the wickets was the talking point of his innings
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
However, there is every chance Sri Lanka will end up in the final
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
While India face two high-class oppositions on consecutive days, there is every sign they are ready for the contest. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, haven't been the best in this tournament, sneaking wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh
12 September 2023 12:19 PM IST
Hello & Welcome to our Live Blog of another highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)