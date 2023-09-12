IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Race For Final Heats Up As In-Form India Face Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka and Rohit Sharma will captain their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/q6yyRbVchj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023

MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli are the only players to have 1000+ runs & 50+ average in Sri Lanka in ODI. pic.twitter.com/Axmif97j9Z — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 12, 2023

It will be interesting to see how Matheesha Pathirana goes against India. The general perception is the Indian batters will be better prepared as they have seen Pathirana in IPL. Known as 'Baby Malinga', Pathirana needs only 2 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament

The news on Shreyas Iyer is he will be unavailable for the game against Sri Lanka and is yet to recover fully from the back spasm

The equation has now become a lot trickier for Pakistan as face a must-win situation against Sri Lanka on Thursday. A 228-run loss has also been a massive blow to their net run rate

As for the weather forecast in Colombo for the critical game, it is likely to be cloudy and probability of precipitation is 60% in the afternoon. The weather is likely to be overcast even in the evening

Recapping India's 228-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan, the Men in Blue smashed 356, headlined by centuries by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Kohli's acceleration and his running between the wickets was the talking point of his innings

No more reserve days in Asia Cup 2023.



If all the remaining Super 4 matches washed out - India will play Sri Lanka in the Final on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yKU9h2396f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2023

Sri Lanka is on a roll in ODI cricket! They meet the toughest challenge to their streak today in their match against India. Will they be able to make it 14 in a row?#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/ITOL1w4vzs — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 12, 2023

However, there is every chance Sri Lanka will end up in the final

While India face two high-class oppositions on consecutive days, there is every sign they are ready for the contest. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, haven't been the best in this tournament, sneaking wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh