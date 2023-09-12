 IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Race For Final Heats Up As In-Form India Face Sri Lanka
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Race For Final Heats Up As In-Form India Face Sri Lanka
Live Updates

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Race For Final Heats Up As In-Form India Face Sri Lanka

IND vs SRI, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Both sides will aim to seal their place in the final of the tournament as they face in Colombo.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Dasun Shanaka and Rohit Sharma will captain their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST

It will be interesting to see how Matheesha Pathirana goes against India. The general perception is the Indian batters will be better prepared as they have seen Pathirana in IPL. Known as 'Baby Malinga', Pathirana needs only 2 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament

12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST

The news on Shreyas Iyer is he will be unavailable for the game against Sri Lanka and is yet to recover fully from the back spasm

12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST

The equation has now become a lot trickier for Pakistan as face a must-win situation against Sri Lanka on Thursday. A 228-run loss has also been a massive blow to their net run rate

12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST

As for the weather forecast in Colombo for the critical game, it is likely to be cloudy and probability of precipitation is 60% in the afternoon. The weather is likely to be overcast even in the evening

12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST

Recapping India's 228-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan, the Men in Blue smashed 356, headlined by centuries by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Kohli's acceleration and his running between the wickets was the talking point of his innings

12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST
12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST

However, there is every chance Sri Lanka will end up in the final

12 September 2023 02:16 PM IST

While India face two high-class oppositions on consecutive days, there is every sign they are ready for the contest. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, haven't been the best in this tournament, sneaking wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh

12 September 2023 12:19 PM IST

Hello & Welcome to our Live Blog of another highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: One-Third Of Pakistan Players Injured During Blockbuster Match With India (PHOTOS)

Asia Cup 2023: One-Third Of Pakistan Players Injured During Blockbuster Match With India (PHOTOS)

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Race For Final Heats Up As In-Form India Face Sri...

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Race For Final Heats Up As In-Form India Face Sri...

Who Is Bhupesh Sharma? Astrologer Consulted By Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac To Choose Playing...

Who Is Bhupesh Sharma? Astrologer Consulted By Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac To Choose Playing...

Asia Cup 2023: India VS Pakistan Super 4 Clash Clocks Record Number Of Concurrent Users On Hotstar

Asia Cup 2023: India VS Pakistan Super 4 Clash Clocks Record Number Of Concurrent Users On Hotstar

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Cuts Cake, Enjoys In Pool After His Record-Breaking Innings Against...

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Cuts Cake, Enjoys In Pool After His Record-Breaking Innings Against...