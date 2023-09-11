Asia Cup 2023: Can India Reach The Final Despite Washouts vs Pakistan & Sri Lanka In Super 4s?

India's campaign in the Asia Cup 2023 has been severely affected by rain in Sri Lanka which has made their chances of qualifying for the final quite tricky.

All three matches that the Men in Blue have played so far have been marred by rain in Kandy and Colombo.

Their first match against Pakistan was washed out after the first half due to which both teams had to share a point each.

India's second game against Nepal was also affected by the weather but the officials managed to eke out a result which helped Rohit Sharma & Co. qualify for the Super 4s.

India are now playing against Pakistan but even that is getting affected by rain in Colombo. The match is already into the reserve day with India stranded on 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs but rain has delayed the start of play on Monday.

Race Against Time for Officials

Match officials will have time till 10.36pm to sneak in a 20-over contest between both teams.

India will be back on the field on Tuesday to play their second Super 4 match against Sri Lanka at the same venue and even that game is set to be affected by the weather in the capital city.

So how can India make it to the Asia Cup final if both of its Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka are washed out?

India's Path to the Final Amidst Rain Uncertainties

The good news is that Rohit Sharma's team still has a shot at reaching the summit clash, but they must secure at least one victory in the Super 4s to keep their campaign alive.

India can accumulate a maximum of 4 points, assuming their matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka end in washouts, and they win against Bangladesh on Friday.

If the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match results in a loss for either team, and their respective games against India are washed out, they will be left with 3 points. However, should the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match also be rained out, a three-way tie at 4 points will ensue, and the Net Run Rate (NRR) will become the decisive factor.

The Crucial Bangladesh Encounter

India's qualification also hinges on their upcoming match against Bangladesh on September 15 in Colombo. If this match is a washout, India's chances of making it to the final will evaporate.

In such a scenario, India will find themselves with only 3 points and no NRR to rely on. They will need the loser of the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan game to suffer a substantial defeat, causing their NRR to plunge into the negative.

Only in this specific situation will India secure a spot in the final, alongside the victor of the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan encounter.