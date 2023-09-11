Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If India vs Pakistan Super 4 Game Gets Washed Out?

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the forecast even for the reserve day looking not so promising, the high-octane Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo remains in danger of getting washed out. Hence, fans are extremely curious about Team India's fate in the tournament if even the reserve day is not enough to produce a result.

Should the game gets called off on Monday (September 11th), India and Pakistan will share one point each and the bout will go down as 'No result'. Currently, Pakistan and Sri Lanka occupy the top two spots, with one win each in the Super 4 stage. With a superior net run rate of +1.051, Babar Azam and co. are ahead of Sri Lanka's +0.420.

By contrast, India are yet to open their account as their contest against Pakistan is the first of the Super 4 stage. Bangladesh are out of the final race as their net run rate is at a woeful -0.749. If the India-Pakistan encounter gets washed out, Pakistan will still remain on top with 3 points, while India will stay 3rd with a solitary point.

Hence, a washout could prove perilous to the Men in Blue if they fail to win at least one of their remaining two fixtures. While India have two more matches to go against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, there is no guarantee they won't be washed out. Sri Lanka have edged ahead with a victory over Bangladesh. Hence, any match that ends up as no result is bad news for the Men in Blue.

Team India openers set a solid base:

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill got India off to a flyer in the 1st ODI as they went after Pakistan's three-pronged pace attack. The pair put on 121 for the first wicket before Rohit fell to leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Gill, who brought up his half-century off only 37 balls, perished to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Currently, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the crease and they will hope to build a steep total should rain gods pave the way.