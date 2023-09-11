India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Weather Continue To Play Spoilsport Even On Reserve Day In Colombo?

The Super 4 clash has been moved to the reserve day in Colombo. | (Credits: Twitter)

The high-voltage clash Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 will move to the reserve day (September 11th, 2023) after incessant rains made its presence at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. However, the weather conditions doesn't look very promising either for a reserve day and the match remains in danger of being washed out.

According to Accuweather, Colombo has 89% chances of precipitation on the morning of Monday (September 11th), with the temperature expected at 28 degress. The temperature increases to 30 degrees in the afternoon, but so does the chances of precipitation, standing at a staggering 97%. It is likely to be cloudy with thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Weather report for Colombo. | (Credits: Accuweather)

Weather report for Colombo. | (Credits: Accuweather)

As far as evening goes, the probability of precipitation is at 80% with occasional rain and a thunderstorm on the radar. Due to the washout of the 1st round clash between the two sides, there had been debates raging about shifting the venue from Colombo to Hambantota. Nevertheless, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) stuck with Colombo.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give India upper hand:

Meanwhile, Team India put on a strong show in the 24.1 overs played out on Sunday as they reached 147/2. The Men in Blue openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid a solid foundation with an opening partnership of 121, with both scoring brisk half-centuries.

Unlike Kandy, Pakistan pacers lacked the incisiveness and consistency, bowling mostly to India's strengths. Shadab Khan gave his side their first breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma, followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi removing Gill. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will look to set a daunting target for Babar Azam and co. on Monday if weather permits.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)