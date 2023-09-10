 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Media Manager, PCB GM Under Scanner For Visiting Colombo Casino; Viral Goes Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Media Manager, PCB GM Under Scanner For Visiting Colombo Casino; Viral Goes Video

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Media Manager, PCB GM Under Scanner For Visiting Colombo Casino; Viral Goes Video

Both officials are in Colombo as part of the Pakistani contingent for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, and their visit to a gambling establishment has raised concerns with the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan's team media manager, Umar Farooq Kalson, and the PCB's GM (International Cricket), Adnan Ali, are facing scrutiny after pictures and videos surfaced of them visiting a Colombo casino.

Both officials are in Colombo as part of the Pakistani contingent for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, and their visit to a gambling establishment has raised concerns with the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, as it violates the code of conduct.

Read Also
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Halts Super 4 Showdown In Colombo After Rohit-Gill Fireworks,...
article-image

Social Media Criticism and Questions

Numerous Pakistani fans on social media have criticized the officials, questioning their maturity and carelessness in engaging in gambling activities.

Many have also expressed their discontent with the trend of PCB officials visiting Colombo during the Asia Cup on official visits.

Read Also
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE: Match Abandoned Today, To Resume On Reserve Day (Sept...
article-image

In response to the controversy, Kalson and Ali clarified that they had visited the casino for dinner, a statement that has been ridiculed by both social media users and former test players.

Critics have questioned the credibility of the officials' explanation, highlighting the improbability of going to a casino solely for dining purposes.

Possible Disciplinary Action

Sources suggest that the two PCB officials may face strict disciplinary action upon their return. The PCB's Cricket Management Committee is likely to address the incident, even in light of the officials' clarification.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: PCB Demands Compensation For Losing Money Due To Matches Being Held In Sri Lanka
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yeh Naye Shehzade Ke Liye': Shaheen Afridi Wins Hearts As He Gives A Gift To New Dad Jasprit...

'Yeh Naye Shehzade Ke Liye': Shaheen Afridi Wins Hearts As He Gives A Gift To New Dad Jasprit...

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Media Manager, PCB GM Under Scanner For Visiting Colombo Casino; Viral...

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Media Manager, PCB GM Under Scanner For Visiting Colombo Casino; Viral...

Cristiano Ronaldo Offers His Marrakech Hotel As Refuge To Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

Cristiano Ronaldo Offers His Marrakech Hotel As Refuge To Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Equals Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After 56 vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Equals Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After 56 vs Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: KL Rahul Has To Make An Impact With Ishan Kishan Breathing Down...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: KL Rahul Has To Make An Impact With Ishan Kishan Breathing Down...