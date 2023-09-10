India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Halts Super 4 Showdown In Colombo After Rohit-Gill Fireworks, Match Moves Into Reserve Day

The much-anticipated Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup was interrupted by rain, leading to a move to the Reserve Day on September 11.

As the rain subsides, India is set to resume their innings from a score of 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs. However, the match's outcome hinges on the unpredictable weather, as rain is forecasted for the following day as well.

Strong Start by India's Openers

India's Men in Blue made a formidable start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Following Pakistan captain Babar Azam's decision to bowl first at the R Premadasa stadium, Rohit and Gill swiftly reached their half-centuries and established a formidable 121-run partnership.

Despite the promising start, Pakistan made a comeback when leg-spinner Shadab Khan dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for 56 in the 17th over.

In the very next over, Shaheen Shah Afridi's slower delivery removed Shubman Gill for 58, bringing Pakistan back into the game with India at 123 for 2.

Rain Breaks Kohli and Rahul's Partnership

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took the crease after Gill's wicket, adding 24 runs for the third wicket. However, heavy rain interrupted play.

Following a rain delay that persisted until post 6 pm, the groundstaff initiated efforts to prepare the pitch, and a series of umpire inspections took place at 7 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8 pm to assess the pitch condition and outfield.

Match Called Off for the Day

The fourth scheduled inspection at 8:30 pm was disrupted by the return of rain, ultimately leading to the match being called off for the day.

When play resumes on the Reserve Day, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will resume their innings with scores of 8* and 17* respectively.

