The Shanti Mantra “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaha”: NJ Reddy, YPV Sadhana

This shanti mantra is known to stem from the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad. Reciting this mantra can permeate you with compassion and loving kindness as it exemplifies the altruistic thought of well-being for all, not just for human beings, but for all the sentient beings. In return, you will also be healed and filled with joy and peace as you are not separate from all.

The Mantra

OM Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaha

Sarve Santu Niraamayaha

Sarve Badhraani Pashyantu

Maa Kashchit Dukkha Bhaag Bhavet

OM Shanti, Shanti, Shanti Hi!

Literal Translation of the Words

OM : Supreme Parabrahman, manifested or unmanifested

Sarve : All

Bhavantu : To be

Sukhinaha : Happy or prosperous

Santu : To be

Niraa : Free

Aamayaha : Illness

Badhraani : Good or auspicious

Pashyantu : May see (may wish)

Maa : Not or never

Kashchit : Anyone

Dukkha : Sorrow or suffering

Bhaag : Portion (of Dukkha)

Bhavet : Experience

Shanti, Shanti, Shanti Hi : Peace, Peace, Peace - be there

Meaning of the Shanti Mantra

1. “OM Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaha”

It is a plea to the Supreme Parabrahman that all may be happy and peaceful.

2. “Sarve Santu Niraamayaha”

We are further requesting that may all be free from illness; that no one suffers from disease.

3. “Sarve Badhrani Pashyantu”

We wish that all are able to see good in others, and not get stuck with what is lacking in the other person. Additionally, we hope that everyone wishes for the other person to cultivate the virtuous quality that he doesn’t already have, instead of criticizing the person.

In the Intuitional plane, you see only noble qualities in others and also ask that only good happens to everyone. So, first know what is good or auspicious from the Intuitional plane point of view. Meditations such as, Planetary Peace Meditation and Metta Meditation help you connect to the Intuitional plane by activating your Crown centre.

4. “Maa Kashchit Dukkha Bhaag Bhavet”

We hope that no one ever is unhappy or experiences sadness or distress.

5. “OM Shanti, Shanti, Shanti Hi”

We are calling for peace from the sorrow that is known to us, i.e., the pain inflicted by us to others or vice-versa that we remember or know about; from the disturbance that is not known to us, namely, the injury caused to others without our knowledge or that we have forgotten of; and finally, from the misery within. This can be achieved through the practice of Forgiveness Sadhana.

We are also looking for peace in all the three states of AUM. They are Jagrut (Physical), Swapna (Emotional and Lower Mental planes, and Sushupti (Higher Mental plane). May there be peace everywhere!

