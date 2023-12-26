Wagholikars Issue Legal Notice To PMC, Seeking Property Tax Cancellation Over Unmet Civic Services - Will Other Areas Facing Similar Issues Follow Suit? |

Wagholi residents have served a legal notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), demanding the cancellation of property tax until essential civic services, such as roads, water supply, and drainage systems, are adequately provided. The lingering question now pertains to how many other areas will join in taking similar action.

Since its merger with PMC in July 2021, Wagholi village residents claim that they have witnessed minimal development in crucial aspects like roads, water supply, drainage, and garbage management, even after two years. Wagholi's predicament is shared by 22 other villages merged into PMC in 2021, where residents continue to grapple with the lack of basic amenities.

During a Maharashtra Legislature session held in March, Wadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre raised concerns about these villages' challenges. Despite the merging decision being influenced by insufficient funds in Gram Panchayats, the promised development has yet to materialise, leaving residents disillusioned.

In response to NCP MLA Sunil Tingre's inquiry, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged to ensure the planned development of the 34 merged villages. The state government incorporated 11 villages in 2017 and an additional 23 in 2021, with the latest approval for the merger of 23 areas surrounding PMC limits granted on December 17.

Residents of these merged villages frequently stage protests for unresolved civic issues, whether it be water shortages and garbage problems in Dhayari or Wagholikars fighting for basic amenities like roads, garbage collection, and water supply. Some areas even lack street lights. As Wagholi takes a stand, the looming question is how many other areas will follow suit in demanding their due civic rights.

For the uninitiated, in March Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were excluded from the municipality limits by the state government. Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were included in the first list. The villagers were disillusioned due to bad roads, water supply and sewage issues.

According to additional details provided in the accessed legal notice, Advocate Pradip Solase has formally issued the legal notice on behalf of Anil Kumar Mishra, the Founder of Team Wagholi Against Corruption Organization (WACO) and a resident of Neo City Phase 1 & Wagholi area.

The legal notice has been invoked under Section 487 of The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Despite the merger of Wagholi village into PMC in July 2021, there has been a glaring absence of substantial development on the ground, particularly concerning essential aspects such as roads, water supply, drainage systems, and garbage management in Wagholi.

