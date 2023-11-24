 Pune: Warning Of December 1 Protest, Supriya Sule Calls For Adequate Water Planning; See Photos
Supriya Sule also urged Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar to implement measures to reduce air pollution in the city within the upcoming eight days

JagrutiUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Baramati MP and NCP Working President Supriya Sule on Friday engaged in discussions with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar, addressing crucial concerns about water supply planning and efforts to combat air pollution.

Sule highlighted the imminent threat of water scarcity due to prevailing drought conditions, emphasising the necessity for immediate water supply planning by the civic body. Demanding an immediate halt to ongoing construction projects in light of the water shortage, Sule received a positive acknowledgment from the Municipal Commissioner. However, she warned of staging a protest on December 1 if the planning falls short of addressing the looming water crisis.

article-image

Sule further urged Kumar to implement measures to reduce air pollution in the city within the upcoming eight days.

Present during this meeting were several key figures, including NCP Pune City President Prashant Jagtap, Khadakwasla Assembly Constituency President Kakasaheb Chavan, NCP Pune District President Bharti Shewale, Khadakwasla Rural President Trimbak Anna Mokashi, Haveli Taluka President Bharat Zambare, and several others.

article-image
