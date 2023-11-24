Pune: 9-Year-Old Fatally Struck By Iron Rod At Construction Site In Baner; Builder, Architect Issued Stop Work Notice |

A nine-year-old boy, Rudra Ketan Raut, walking home from school with his mother, tragically died on Thursday after sustaining critical injuries from an iron rod that fell on his head at a construction site in Baner.

The incident occurred near Ganraj Chowk in Baner around 2:45pm on Wednesday. Following a complaint filed by the boy's mother, Pooja Ketan Raut, the police arrested the worker responsible for the tragic death. They have also booked the contractor and the project promoter on charges of culpable homicide.

Simultaneously, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) acknowledged the incident and issued a stop-work notice to the concerned developer and architect of the construction site.

In a tweet, PMC addressed the accident, attributing it to a lack of safety measures at the site, and instructed workers to cease all activities on the premises.