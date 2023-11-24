Pune: Labrador Dies Of Strangulation At Pet Clinic In Pashan, 4 Booked | Pexels

The Chathushringi police have filed a case against two veterinary doctors and their two assistants following the death of a labrador during a vaccination appointment at a pet clinic in the Pashan area on November 17.

As per the complaint, a 35-year-old woman had taken her 12-year-old labrador, named Honey, to the clinic for its annual vaccination and nail trimming.

According to her account, the two veterinarians, identified as Sanjeev Rajadhyaksha and Shubham Rajput, were present. Allegedly, the clinic's staff used a chain and nylon collar to leash the dog, despite it already having its own leash and collar. During the process, the dog got strangled by a sudden pull and collapsed immediately. Although the doctors administered immediate treatment, the dog passed away after 15 minutes.

The complainant has accused the doctors of negligence in handling the situation, citing it as the cause of the dog's death.

The Chathushringi police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.