HortiProIndia: Visual Delight For Plant Lovers In Pune; See Pics

By: Anand Chaini | November 23, 2023

Succulents Take Center Stage at HortiProIndia Exhibition at the New Agricultural College Grounds, Sinchan Nagar

Anand Chaini

The ongoing HortiProIndia Exhibition at Pune's New Agricultural College Grounds features a diverse plant array and gardening innovations

Buddha planter steals the show at the ongoing HortiProIndia Exhibition in Pune.

Anand Chaini

Diverse variety of planters on display and sale at HortiProIndia Exhibition in Pune

Anand Chaini

The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 6 pm from November 24 to 26, with a nominal fee for entry.

Anaand Chaini

Key attractions include flowers, fruit and vegetable plants, medicinal and ornamental plants, international flowers, hydroponics.

Anand Chaini

Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at HortiProIndia Exhibition in Pune

Anand Chaini

Farmers from India and abroad will participate, and horticulture experts will provide guidance to farmers and professionals.

Anand Chaini