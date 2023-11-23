HortiProIndia: Visual Delight For Plant Lovers In Pune; See Pics

By: Anand Chaini | November 23, 2023
Succulents Take Center Stage at HortiProIndia Exhibition at the New Agricultural College Grounds, Sinchan Nagar
Anand Chaini
The ongoing HortiProIndia Exhibition at Pune's New Agricultural College Grounds features a diverse plant array and gardening innovations
Buddha planter steals the show at the ongoing HortiProIndia Exhibition in Pune.
Anand Chaini
Diverse variety of planters on display and sale at HortiProIndia Exhibition in Pune
Anand Chaini
The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 6 pm from November 24 to 26, with a nominal fee for entry.
Anaand Chaini
Key attractions include flowers, fruit and vegetable plants, medicinal and ornamental plants, international flowers, hydroponics.
Anand Chaini
Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at HortiProIndia Exhibition in Pune
Anand Chaini
Farmers from India and abroad will participate, and horticulture experts will provide guidance to farmers and professionals.
Anand Chaini