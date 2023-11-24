Pune Horror: Juveniles Attempt Strangulation After Gang-Raping Boy In Yerawada Correctional Home |

Three minor boys reportedly raped another boy at the juvenile correctional home at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra Children’s Observatory in Yerawada, said officials on Friday. The Yerawada police station has registered a case against the trio following a complaint filed by a minor.

Juveniles are placed in juvenile detention centers by order of the court after committing serious crimes. While the trial of the crime is in progress, as well as the sentenced children are kept in juvenile correctional facilities. The three children who have been booked in this case are natives of Bhiwandi. Cases of rape, sexual assault under the Child Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), and molestation and theft have been registered against them. They were kept in a juvenile detention center in Yerawada on the orders of the court.

Police take trio in custody

As three children were convicted in this crime, they were kept in a special house in the reformatory. The victim, a minor boy and three boys became friends there.

After beating up the boy, the trio gang-raped him on November 17. After the boy resisted, an attempt was made to strangle him with a sheet.

The court ordered that the Yerwada police take custody of the three minors in the juvenile correctional home. The children were taken into custody on Thursday (November 23). They will be produced in the court, said Investigating Officer Police Sub-Inspector Surekha Gatade.