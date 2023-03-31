Pune: PMC's boundaries modified, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi out of civic map

Former minister Vijay Shivtare was behind this demand citing the lack of development in the villages due to insufficient funds by the Pune Civic Body. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the exclusion in December itself, however, the order was issued today. | CMO Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government issued an order regarding the revised limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday. As per the new notification, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi have been excluded from the municipality limits.

An order related to the same was issued by the deputy secretary of the Maharashtra government, Aniruddha Jevalikar. According to this order, these two villages were demerged from the civic limits and new separate municipal councils will be formed.

The state government had merged 11 villages in 2017 and 23 more villages in 2021 in PMC.

Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were included in the first list. The villagers were disillusioned due to bad roads, water supply and sewage issues. Former minister Vijay Shivtare was behind this demand citing the lack of development in the villages due to insufficient funds by the Pune Civic Body. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the exclusion in December itself, however, the order was issued today.