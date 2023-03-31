 Pune: PMC's boundaries modified, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi out of civic map
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC's boundaries modified, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi out of civic map

Pune: PMC's boundaries modified, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi out of civic map

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the exclusion in December itself, however, the order was issued today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Former minister Vijay Shivtare was behind this demand citing the lack of development in the villages due to insufficient funds by the Pune Civic Body. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the exclusion in December itself, however, the order was issued today. | CMO Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government issued an order regarding the revised limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday. As per the new notification, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi have been excluded from the municipality limits.

An order related to the same was issued by the deputy secretary of the Maharashtra government, Aniruddha Jevalikar. According to this order, these two villages were demerged from the civic limits and new separate municipal councils will be formed. 

Read Also
Pune: BJP leaders, PMC officials walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road
article-image

The state government had merged 11 villages in 2017 and 23 more villages in 2021 in PMC. 

Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were included in the first list. The villagers were disillusioned due to bad roads, water supply and sewage issues. Former minister Vijay Shivtare was behind this demand citing the lack of development in the villages due to insufficient funds by the Pune Civic Body. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the exclusion in December itself, however, the order was issued today. 

Read Also
Pune: Enough funds to be provided for 34 villages included in PMC, says CM Eknath Shinde
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is functional nutrition a new-age way for maintaining health?

Is functional nutrition a new-age way for maintaining health?

Pune: PMC's boundaries modified, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi out of civic map

Pune: PMC's boundaries modified, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi out of civic map

Pune: 726 active COVID-19 cases in district; 3,090 in state

Pune: 726 active COVID-19 cases in district; 3,090 in state

Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

Pune: Extortion case registered on complaint of BJP leader

Pune: Extortion case registered on complaint of BJP leader