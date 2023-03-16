Pune: Enough funds to be provided for 34 villages included in PMC, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday stated that he will ensure that enough funds are provided for the planned development of the 34 villages that have been included in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation.
Answering a query raised by NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, Shinde said that he will ensure that the planned development of those 34 villages takes place.
Tingre noted that 34 villages were included in PMC as the Gram panchayats lacked the funds were not sufficient. However, he noted, people in these villages have become disillusioned as the development issues are still pending.
The state government merged 11 villages in 2017 and 23 more villages in 2021 in PMC. On December 17, the Maharashtra government had approved the merger of 23 areas surrounding PMC limits.
The civic body has already started a survey in the 23 newly merged areas to identify the authorized roadside vendors.
List of these villages:
Mhalunge
Sus
Kondhawe-Dhawade
Kopre
Nanded
Khadakwasla
Kirkatwadi
Kolewadi
Nandoshi
Jambhulwadi
Bhilarewadi
Narhe
Mangdewadi
Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi
Pisoli
Vadachiwadi
Handewadi
Holkarwadi
Mantarwadi
Shewalewadi
Manjri
Mundhwa
Vadgaonsheri
Lohegaon (Shivne-Uttamnagar (88 %)
Shivane
Mundwa
Hadapsar-Sade
Satara Nali
Ambegaon Khurd
Undri
Dhayari
Ambegaon Budruk
Uruli Devachi
Fursungi
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)