 Pune: Enough funds to be provided for 34 villages included in PMC, says CM Eknath Shinde
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Enough funds to be provided for 34 villages included in PMC, says CM Eknath Shinde

Pune: Enough funds to be provided for 34 villages included in PMC, says CM Eknath Shinde

The state government merged 11 villages in 2017 and 23 more villages in 2021 in PMC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Enough funds to be provided for 34 villages included in PMC, says CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday stated that he will ensure that enough funds are provided for the planned development of the 34 villages that have been included in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation. 

Answering a query raised by NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, Shinde said that he will ensure that the planned development of those 34 villages takes place. 

Tingre noted that 34 villages were included in PMC as the Gram panchayats lacked the funds were not sufficient. However, he noted, people in these villages have become disillusioned as the development issues are still pending. 

The state government merged 11 villages in 2017 and 23 more villages in 2021 in PMC. On December 17, the Maharashtra government had approved the merger of 23 areas surrounding PMC limits.

The civic body has already started a survey in the 23 newly merged areas to identify the authorized roadside vendors. 

List of these villages:

  1. Mhalunge

  2. Sus

  3. Kondhawe-Dhawade

  4. Kopre

  5. Nanded

  6. Khadakwasla

  7. Kirkatwadi

  8. Kolewadi

  9. Nandoshi

  10. Jambhulwadi

  11. Bhilarewadi

  12. Narhe

  13. Mangdewadi

  14. Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi

  15. Pisoli

  16. Vadachiwadi

  17. Handewadi

  18. Holkarwadi

  19. Mantarwadi

  20. Shewalewadi

  21. Manjri

  22. Mundhwa

  23. Vadgaonsheri

  24. Lohegaon (Shivne-Uttamnagar (88 %)

  25. Shivane

  26. Mundwa

  27. Hadapsar-Sade

  28. Satara Nali

  29. Ambegaon Khurd

  30. Undri

  31. Dhayari

  32. Ambegaon Budruk

  33. Uruli Devachi 

  34. Fursungi 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Local train services of Central Railway delayed by 20 minutes

Mumbai: Local train services of Central Railway delayed by 20 minutes

Mumbai: BJP stages 'Jaanta Raja' to woo Marathi votes

Mumbai: BJP stages 'Jaanta Raja' to woo Marathi votes

Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad demands action against TMC officials for allegedly killing fish & rare...

Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad demands action against TMC officials for allegedly killing fish & rare...

Mumbai: Influenza tests get pricey with surge in demand

Mumbai: Influenza tests get pricey with surge in demand

Mumbai: CBI arrests Centrail Railway official for demanding ₹20,000 bribe to settle departmental...

Mumbai: CBI arrests Centrail Railway official for demanding ₹20,000 bribe to settle departmental...