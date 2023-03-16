Pune: Enough funds to be provided for 34 villages included in PMC, says CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday stated that he will ensure that enough funds are provided for the planned development of the 34 villages that have been included in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation.

Answering a query raised by NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, Shinde said that he will ensure that the planned development of those 34 villages takes place.

Tingre noted that 34 villages were included in PMC as the Gram panchayats lacked the funds were not sufficient. However, he noted, people in these villages have become disillusioned as the development issues are still pending.

The state government merged 11 villages in 2017 and 23 more villages in 2021 in PMC. On December 17, the Maharashtra government had approved the merger of 23 areas surrounding PMC limits.

The civic body has already started a survey in the 23 newly merged areas to identify the authorized roadside vendors.

List of these villages:

Mhalunge Sus Kondhawe-Dhawade Kopre Nanded Khadakwasla Kirkatwadi Kolewadi Nandoshi Jambhulwadi Bhilarewadi Narhe Mangdewadi Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi Pisoli Vadachiwadi Handewadi Holkarwadi Mantarwadi Shewalewadi Manjri Mundhwa Vadgaonsheri Lohegaon (Shivne-Uttamnagar (88 %) Shivane Mundwa Hadapsar-Sade Satara Nali Ambegaon Khurd Undri Dhayari Ambegaon Budruk Uruli Devachi Fursungi