Pune: Water Crisis Leaves Aundh Residents Agitated, Demands Immediate Solution

Aundh Road residents in Pune have grappled with an acute water crisis, impacting seven societies including Chetan Society, Ram Complex, Kavita Society, Bhise Chambers, Kanak Society, Janaki Apartments, and Janaki Niwas, for the past week.

The water shortage forced the residents to raise complaints with the civic body, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but still the water scarcity persists, stretching over three days, cribbed some of the members residing in societies of Aundh Road.

Disheartened by the ongoing situation, many even expressed frustration and concern. "Complaints to PMC seemingly have fallen on deaf ears, leaving us without a basic necessity for days," said one of them.

Residents reveal growing exasperation and disappointment

Statements from affected residents reveal growing exasperation and disappointment.

As the plight continues, residents seek an urgent resolution and emphasise the importance of efficient communication and immediate action from local authorities to rectify the essential water supply.

Promising to look into the matter, MLA, Shivajinagar constituency, Sidharth Shirole said, "We did speak to the civic body and found out that the SNDT Pumping station repair work is still underway, hence the disruption. Chaturshringi pumping station water release from SNDT main to Chaturshringi is stalled due to some problem. This is leaving the residents with less water supply but now we assure that soon the problem will be sorted out."

Similarly, the PMC official too assured to resolve the issue promptly.

“It is not only Aundh, but many parts of the city are going through a water crisis amidst the poor rainfall this year. Hence, it makes it important for us to save water so that next year there is enough storage for the city. Besides this, repair work of pumping stations too has been underway, which is also one of the reasons why people need to use water mindfully,” said one of the senior officials from the PMC on anonymity.

Last month, Sule had warned PMC of potential agitation

Recently, last month, NCP leader, Supriya Sule had pointed out to the PMC warning of a water crisis in the city and across the state. She even asked the city administration to halt the ongoing constructions in the city as the residents complained of struggling with water shortage and water cuts. She had even warned of a potential agitation in case the municipal corporation fails to listen as many residents failed to store proper drinking water and some even faced shortage of water for irrigation needs.