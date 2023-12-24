Pune: Inspector, Constable Held For Taking Bribe To Release Seized Vehicle | Representational image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an assistant police inspector and a constable from Manchar police station for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 to release a seized vehicle involved in an accident case, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place within the premises of the Manchar Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

The accused individuals are identified as Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Suresh Salunke, aged 45, and Constable Sandeep Bhima Rawate, aged 36. The complaint was filed by a young man who had recently been involved in an accident, leading to the seizure of his vehicle by the Manchar police station.

Salunke and Rawate allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the youth for the release of his impounded vehicle. Subsequently, the young man lodged a complaint with the ACB. The authorities devised a plan and set a trap within the premises of the Manchar Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

Caught Red hand

Constable Rawate, caught in the act of accepting the bribe from the youth, was apprehended during the operation. Further investigation revealed that Salunke was to receive the bribe through Rawate. Consequently, both individuals were charged, and arrested, and a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, Additional Superintendent Sheetal Janve-Patil, Deputy Superintendent Nitin Jadhav, and Police Inspector Vidyulatta Chavan.