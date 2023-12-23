 Pune: What Are Liquor Sale Cut-off Timings For Christmas & New Year's Eve?
Pune: What Are Liquor Sale Cut-off Timings For Christmas & New Year's Eve?

The government is yet to release a notification regarding the extension of deadlines for outdoor music playing

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Photo: Pexels

Ahead of Christmas and New Year's Eve, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned extended liquor sales hours, along with allowing hotels, permit rooms, and clubs to operate late into the night.

According to the notification, liquor shops can now remain open until 1am, a considerable extension from the usual closing time of 10:30pm. Permit rooms and bars have been granted permission to operate until 5am on December 24, 25, and 31.

Stores exclusively selling wine have an extended selling window until 1am. Similarly, outlets vending beer, wine, or both in sealed bottles for off-premises consumption have been granted the same extension.

article-image

Within the Pune police commissionerate's jurisdiction, hotels and clubs can now serve liquor until 5am, a significant shift from the earlier 1:30am cutoff. Establishments outside these limits have also been granted an extension, allowing them to serve liquor until 5am, compared to the previous deadline of 11:30pm.

This surge in liquor demand during the festive season not only aligns with celebratory traditions but also holds significant financial implications. Alcohol sales substantially bolster the revenue of the State Excise Department, contributing significantly to the state's financial gains. Hence, the government's decision to extend operational hours is anticipated to yield considerable financial benefits.

However, the government is yet to release a notification regarding the extension of deadlines for outdoor music playing.

