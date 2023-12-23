ATTENTION! Heavy Vehicles Urged Not To Ply On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Between 6AM & 12PM Until Monday | File Photo

Anticipating significant traffic congestion in the ghat section of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway during the consecutive Christmas holidays, Additional Director General (Traffic) Ravinder Kumar Singal issued a crucial travel advisory on Saturday. Singal emphasised the need for heavy motor vehicle owners and drivers, through their respective associations, to refrain from using the Expressway between 6am and 12 noon from Saturday to Monday.

Explaining the rationale behind the advisory, Singal highlighted, "The upcoming Christmas holidays on Saturday (Dec 23), Sunday (Dec 24), and Monday (Dec 25) are expected to draw a considerable number of cars onto the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, potentially leading to extensive traffic buildup in the ghat section."

To preempt traffic congestion in the ghat areas, Singal underscored the temporary halting of heavy vehicles before these sections. He elaborated, "It's observed that the simultaneous movement of heavy vehicles and cars during peak hours from 6am to 12pm often results in traffic snarls, prompting the need for this cautionary advisory."

Singal urged heavy motor vehicle owners and drivers, via their associations, to heed this advisory and refrain from using the Expressway during these specified hours. He emphasised that delayed departures would contribute not only to a safer and smoother commute but also to fuel and time savings for all travellers.

The advisory aims to ensure a more manageable traffic flow during the festive period, promoting safer and more convenient journeys for all commuters while averting potential gridlocks in the ghat sections of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Check out the advisory below: