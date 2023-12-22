How UPI Transformed A Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Savings Game; Watch Viral Video

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a rapidly growing mobile payment method, has gained immense popularity in India. Recently, a video of an auto-rickshaw driver in Pune explaining how UPI has transformed his saving game has gone viral. The clip, which is almost a minute long was recorded and shared by Gautam Govitrikar on X (formerly Twitter), who is a dentist and an educator.
In the video, the auto-rickshaw driver, speaking in Marathi, detailed the significant advantages of UPI and its positive impact on his life.
"UPI has been a huge benefit for me. It's enabled a steady bank balance, allowing me to plan my monthly expenses in advance. Earlier, with cash, I tended to spend frivolously. Now, I'm saving money," he explained.
He highlighted the increase in both passengers and earnings due to the convenience of cashless payments. "It eliminates the hassle of loose change, avoiding conflicts with passengers. Everyone is content," he added.
The X community applauded UPI, with one user expressing reliance solely on digital payments and another praising the UPI revolution as one of Modi government's top achievements.
"For last four weeks, I have had zero cash in my wallet. I pay everywhere through UPI. The only regret I feel for not carrying some small cash is my inability to give money to some beggars," commented one user.
Another user wrote, "If I want to make list of top 5 achievements of the Modi government, UPI revolution is certainly one of it. From cash-loving nation to a top digital payment economy, our growth is astonishing. I don’t remember the last time I have spent cash of more than 2,000."
Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge also commented on the post. He wrote, "Life of Autowala has been sorted out due to #UPI ! Steady income, more biz, no more fights over change. #DigitalIndia for the common man."
Check out the tweets below: