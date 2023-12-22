How UPI Transformed A Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Savings Game; Watch Viral Video | Video Screengrab

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a rapidly growing mobile payment method, has gained immense popularity in India. Recently, a video of an auto-rickshaw driver in Pune explaining how UPI has transformed his saving game has gone viral. The clip, which is almost a minute long was recorded and shared by Gautam Govitrikar on X (formerly Twitter), who is a dentist and an educator.

In the video, the auto-rickshaw driver, speaking in Marathi, detailed the significant advantages of UPI and its positive impact on his life.

"UPI has been a huge benefit for me. It's enabled a steady bank balance, allowing me to plan my monthly expenses in advance. Earlier, with cash, I tended to spend frivolously. Now, I'm saving money," he explained.

Those who know me know how big a fan of UPI I am.



But often, I am reminded of the profound impact it has had on all our lives.



Like this rickshaw driver I met today who says “It has been a life changing facility. “



“How?” I asked him



Here is how:

-I have a steady balance pic.twitter.com/KBr3lRvP4V — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) December 20, 2023

He highlighted the increase in both passengers and earnings due to the convenience of cashless payments. "It eliminates the hassle of loose change, avoiding conflicts with passengers. Everyone is content," he added.

The X community applauded UPI, with one user expressing reliance solely on digital payments and another praising the UPI revolution as one of Modi government's top achievements.

"For last four weeks, I have had zero cash in my wallet. I pay everywhere through UPI. The only regret I feel for not carrying some small cash is my inability to give money to some beggars," commented one user.

Another user wrote, "If I want to make list of top 5 achievements of the Modi government, UPI revolution is certainly one of it. From cash-loving nation to a top digital payment economy, our growth is astonishing. I don’t remember the last time I have spent cash of more than 2,000."

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge also commented on the post. He wrote, "Life of Autowala has been sorted out due to #UPI ! Steady income, more biz, no more fights over change. #DigitalIndia for the common man."

Since last 4 weeks i have had zero cash in my wallet. I pay everywhere through UPI. The only regret i feel for not carrying some small cash is my inability to give money to some beggars :) — rahul (@dafli_wala) December 21, 2023

If I want to make list of top 5 achievements of Modi government, UPI revolution is certainly one of it. From cash loving nation to top most digital payment economy, our growth is astonishing. I don’t remember last time I have spent cash of more than 2000. — अमोल कडू-देशमुख (@Amolk1985) December 20, 2023

life changing product & absolutely beast execution by NPCI — Lavish Saluja (@lavishsaluja) December 20, 2023

I too am a big fan of UPI .. i dont have to carry a wallet or a bag all the time .. dont have to worry about loose change .. its made making payments much easier — Anumita (@Anumita56439188) December 21, 2023

It’s feel like ages I have carried cash since Covid. I handle everything via UPI from rent, bills & groceries purchases. Hardly see anyone who doesn’t accept UPI. — Sunil Gowda (@SunilJishu) December 20, 2023