 Netizens Highlight Chaos At Pune Junction, Call for Improved Infrastructure
Netizens Highlight Chaos At Pune Junction, Call for Improved Infrastructure

One X user stressed the need for collective action, urging Pune residents to unite and demand their rights through peaceful rallies

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Netizens Highlight Chaos At Pune Junction, Call for Improved Infrastructure | X/@sudhirmehtapune

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Dr Sudhir Mehta, recently drew attention to the chaos at Pune Junction, emphasising the difficulties faced by senior citizens and differently-abled individuals while navigating and transporting luggage.

He criticised the overcharging by auto-rickshaw drivers on-site, highlighting the stark contrast to the more organised taxi stand outside Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), managed by traffic police constables, operating seamlessly on meters without service denial.

Expressing disappointment with the infrastructure at Pune Junction, Mehta pointed to a lack of political will and leadership in the city. He added, "It's disheartening and aggravating to experience complete apathy for something as basic as the main railway junction that serves millions of citizens each year."

Netizens resonated with Mehta's concerns, advocating for improved infrastructure at Pune Junction.

One user stressed the need for collective action, urging Pune residents to unite and demand their rights through peaceful rallies. "Until the people of Pune come together and ask for their rights, change won't happen. It is time to come out, organise big peaceful rallies, and let Mumbai and Delhi know that Pune is not happy," he wrote.

Another user proposed a solution by suggesting the segregation of train origins and destinations to decongest Pune Junction. "All trains originating from Pune towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and the South and North East of India must be from Hadapsar and those towards Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab must be from Shivajinagar. Only local trains must terminate/originate at Pune Junction," he added.

Check out the reactions below:

article-image

Netizens Highlight Chaos At Pune Junction, Call for Improved Infrastructure

