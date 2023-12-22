Netizens Highlight Chaos At Pune Junction, Call for Improved Infrastructure | X/@sudhirmehtapune

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Dr Sudhir Mehta, recently drew attention to the chaos at Pune Junction, emphasising the difficulties faced by senior citizens and differently-abled individuals while navigating and transporting luggage.

He criticised the overcharging by auto-rickshaw drivers on-site, highlighting the stark contrast to the more organised taxi stand outside Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), managed by traffic police constables, operating seamlessly on meters without service denial.

Expressing disappointment with the infrastructure at Pune Junction, Mehta pointed to a lack of political will and leadership in the city. He added, "It's disheartening and aggravating to experience complete apathy for something as basic as the main railway junction that serves millions of citizens each year."

One glaring example that vividly illustrates the lack of political will and leadership in #Pune, emphasizing how the city is treated as the step-sister to Mumbai, is the stark difference between CSTM and PUNE JN Railway Stations

Both serve as gateways into the city. While there's… pic.twitter.com/ZIMSy0y0HJ — Dr. Sudhir Mehta (@sudhirmehtapune) December 18, 2023

Netizens resonated with Mehta's concerns, advocating for improved infrastructure at Pune Junction.

One user stressed the need for collective action, urging Pune residents to unite and demand their rights through peaceful rallies. "Until the people of Pune come together and ask for their rights, change won't happen. It is time to come out, organise big peaceful rallies, and let Mumbai and Delhi know that Pune is not happy," he wrote.

Another user proposed a solution by suggesting the segregation of train origins and destinations to decongest Pune Junction. "All trains originating from Pune towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and the South and North East of India must be from Hadapsar and those towards Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab must be from Shivajinagar. Only local trains must terminate/originate at Pune Junction," he added.

until people of #Pune come together and ask for their rights ... change will not come. it is time to come out organize big peaceful rallies and let #mumbai and #delhi know that #Pune is not happy. @ShefVaidya @muglikar_ pls help raise voice of #punekars — Lokesh (@lokeshpancholi) December 18, 2023

One of the easiest ways is to dicongest Pune Jn.



All trains originate from Pune towards south, UP, Bihar, WB & NE of India must be from Hadapsar and those towards Guj,Raj,Delhi,J&K,Punjab must be from Shivaji Nagar.



Only local trains must terminate/originate at Pune Jn — Aviral Singh (@aviralrashtriya) December 18, 2023

how to fix this political will and leadership issue, the city is missing out on so much of its potential — Chetan Kale (@chetankale_) December 18, 2023

Absolute chaos.. parking lots are inadequate & to add to the frustration there are autos parked in 4 wheeler parking lots.. missing traffic police as well as Pune police personnel to aid passengers.. — Abhijit Sane (@abhijitsane) December 18, 2023

All key officers from Railway, Pune RTO, PMC, Pune police and RPF responsible for this area should be transferred in one go to break the nexus.

May help. — Praveen (@praveen2020) December 18, 2023

Do we have hopes ? , Do we expect some improvements

From our leadership and the ruling party who has a majority

Always find them busy in their business than the cities business — Sanjay Kalse (@SanjayKalse3) December 20, 2023

Main entrance of #Pune Junction is unbearable. Always overcrowded with people squatting on floor, autowalas quote 3-5X of regular fare, no dedicated Ola/ Uber pickup point. Many times cabs don't enter station for pickup saying auto guys threaten them. PF 6 entrance is bit better! — Arun Gopalan (@ArunGopalan) December 18, 2023