Pune's Bhimthadi Jatra Captured In 10 Photos: A Visual Chronicle

By: Aakash Singh | December 22, 2023
The 17th edition of Bhimthadi Jatra is underway at the Agricultural College Ground in Shivajinagar
It will go on from December 21 to December 24
Food enthusiasts in Pune can indulge in a diverse array of dishes
The festival caters to the preferences of non-vegetarian enthusiasts
This year's Bhimthadi fair showcases 320 stalls featuring handloom clothes, attractive weaves, cotton clothes and handicrafts
These stalls highlight the craftsmanship of entrepreneurs from rural areas of the state and beyond
Organiser Sunanda Pawar emphasised the diverse offerings, including a gallery of manufactured goods
This year, the event is adopting a new approach, focusing on being environmentally friendly and plastic-free
The fair not only provides a platform for cultural and traditional celebration but also aims to promote eco-friendly practices