Pune's Bhimthadi Jatra Captured In 10 Photos: A Visual Chronicle

By: Aakash Singh | December 22, 2023

The 17th edition of Bhimthadi Jatra is underway at the Agricultural College Ground in Shivajinagar

It will go on from December 21 to December 24

Food enthusiasts in Pune can indulge in a diverse array of dishes

The festival caters to the preferences of non-vegetarian enthusiasts

This year's Bhimthadi fair showcases 320 stalls featuring handloom clothes, attractive weaves, cotton clothes and handicrafts

These stalls highlight the craftsmanship of entrepreneurs from rural areas of the state and beyond

Organiser Sunanda Pawar emphasised the diverse offerings, including a gallery of manufactured goods

This year, the event is adopting a new approach, focusing on being environmentally friendly and plastic-free

The fair not only provides a platform for cultural and traditional celebration but also aims to promote eco-friendly practices