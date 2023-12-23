Coinex Pune 2023: A Treasure Trove Of Rare Coins Unveiled; See Photos

By: Aakash Singh | December 23, 2023
Coinex Pune 2023, hosted by the International Collectors’ Society of Rare Items (ICSRI), mesmerised enthusiasts with a dazzling array of rare coins crafted from diverse metals
The unveiling took place on Friday at Sonal Hall on Karve Road in Pune, inviting all intrigued individuals to explore this exquisite exhibition from 10am to 7pm until Sunday, December 24
This marks the 28th year of the ICSRI's national exhibition of coins, showcasing the rich tapestry of ancient currencies, notably those hailing from the Mughal and Maratha periods
A treasure trove of gold, silver, and bronze coins, alongside enchanting beads and ornate currencies, graces this exhibition
India's longstanding numismatic history spanning nearly three thousand years is on vivid display, with coins dating back almost five hundred years before Christ capturing the attention of visitors
Approximately 40 frames meticulously present these rare collections, inviting guests to delve into the intricate details, include identification, historical significance, estimated value, year of origin, etc
To safeguard these invaluable treasures, a robust 24-hour security system has been put in place, ensuring their protection throughout the exhibition
Inaugurating the event, chief guest Kishor Junjhuwala shared profound insights, stating, "The rarity of a collector's trove humbles them. Recognising collectors is pivotal for nurturing future enthusiasts."
