PHOTOS: 5 Hills Of Pune You Must Visit For Stunning Views

By: Aakash Singh | December 18, 2023
Located near Sahkarnagar area of the city, this hill gives panoromic views of the city
This hill is a favorite spot for college students and morning walkers
Chaturshringi Hill is a prominent hill in Pune, known for the revered Chaturshringi Temple located atop it
Katraj Hill gives panoromic views of the nearby area and lake
Parvati Hill, rising 2,100 feet, is home to the scenic Parvati Temple in Pune—a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike
Fergusson College Hill, also known as Hanuman Tekdi, is a popular spot among students for its scenic views
Vetal hill is the highest point within the city limits, with an elevation of 2600 ft