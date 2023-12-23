Pune News: Retired Police Inspector Brutally Attacked In Wanwadi; Photos Inside | Sourced

A retired police inspector was brutally attacked by an unknown assailant at Kakade Ground near Kedari Petrol Pump in Pune’s Wanwadi area on Friday night. Subsequently, he was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the victim, Wazir Hussain Shaikh (58), was attacked with a stone and sustained injuries. The incident took place at 8:30pm on Friday, after which he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanwadi.

The police have initiated a search for the suspect. Preliminary information suggests that the attack took place due to a land dispute.

The police further mentioned, "A hurda party was organised at Kakade Ground, and Wazir Shaikh was in attendance. He frequently met friends at this location. On Friday evening, he went to the ground as usual, and the attack occurred by an unknown assailant. A large stone was thrown at his head, resulting in a fractured facial bone. He is currently undergoing treatment."

The Wanawadi Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Check out the photos below:

