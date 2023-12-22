Pune: Violent Clash Among College Youths Leaves One Severely Injured |

A brawl erupted among college youths due to a minor disagreement, resulting in severe injuries to one youth as three to four people brutally assaulted him with iron weapons, bricks, and stones. The incident occurred on Wednesday (20) around noon near Annasaheb Magar College. A case has been registered against three individuals at Hadapsar police station.

According to police information, "Yuvraj Devraj Bhandari (resident of Lakshmi Nagar, Shewalwadi, Manjari Farm, Pune) filed a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station. Based on this, an FIR has been registered against Tejas Nangre and two or three other individuals accompanying him under IPC 324 (voluntarily hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation)."

Read Also Netizens Highlight Chaos At Pune Junction, Call for Improved Infrastructure

According to the police, the complainant Yuvraj Bhandari and the accused are students at the same college. Bhandari was mistakenly struck by the accused Nangre, leading to a minor argument between them.

Subsequently, the accused brutally assaulted Yuvraj on his head, hands, and back using iron weapons, bricks, and stones. He also verbally abused him and issued threats. The accused threatened to break his hands and legs and even attempted to kill him. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Constable MG Sakat.